Potential Swiss vote may significantly reduce the scale of ESC 2025

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Switzerland might need to cut back on its initial plans due to the Swiss Democratic Union (EDU) submitting sufficient signatures for a referendum. The residents of the hosting canton, Basel-Stadt, will vote on November 24th regarding a 37.5 million franc loan from the canton to host the event. According to EDU President Daniel Frischknecht, who handed over about 4,000 signatures at the Basel Town Hall, Basel-Stadt could potentially invest the money in more fruitful endeavors. The signatures are yet to be validated.

The EDU isn't against music or the participants' sexual orientations, but they argue that the ESC is more about politics and ideologies than a music show. This was stated by their representatives.

If the Basel electorate votes against the city's financial contribution, the ESC would require major reductions, as mentioned by a representative of the organizer SRG to the news agency Keystone-SDA. "The event would be slimmed down to a single Saturday evening TV show, excluding side events, and thus providing the city with significantly less economic advantage."

The ESC is traditionally held in the winning country's home turf. Following Nemo's win in Malmo in 2024, it's Switzerland's turn to host. The 69th Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May 13-17, 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

