Potential shortage of cash withdrawals from automated teller machines.

In the approaching days, ATM cash withdrawals might become limited, as suggested by the union Verdi. This prediction is based on a two-day nationwide work stoppage scheduled in the cash delivery sector before the weekend.

First thing in the morning, employees in various federal states from cash and valuables transport companies began striking. A representative from the service union Verdi in Schwerin stated, "We commenced the strike at numerous locations between 4.00 and 5.00 a.m."

As a result, not too many cash transportation trips have started yet. "There are so few trips that its influence will be noticeable in the coming days." The negotiations between the union and employers will continue in Munich until Friday.

Since the strike lasts until Friday at 23:59, and Saturday and Sunday are non-workdays in the industry, Verdi anticipates the effects to be felt through the middle of the week. "It takes one or two days for things to return to normal." The possibility of cash becoming scarce increases.

The root cause of the work stoppage remains the nationwide wage and framework collective bargaining for approximately 10,000 employees in the industry. According to Verdi, the Federal Association of German Cash and Value Services (BDGW) did not submit an acceptable proposal during the second round of negotiations. Even following the subsequent prolonged warning strikes, no better offer was presented.

Due to the two-day nationwide work stoppage, there might be a significant impact on cash availability by the middle of the week. The strike, lasting until Friday at 23:59, could make Two-days of cash deliveries scarce, potentially leading to limited ATM withdrawals.

Read also: