Potential shipment of firearm ammunition to Israel hindered in Greece

In the Greek harbor of Piraeus, numerous laborers initiated a blockade, refusing to handle a container claimed to be filled with weapons intended for Israel, as per union declarations. They stood against what they labeled as "Israel's lethal war machinery," asserted a left-wing union that orchestrated the demonstration.

As reported by Greek television station ERTNews, the container was anticipated to be shipped from North Macedonia and loaded onto a vessel heading for the Israeli coastal city of Haifa. However, the authenticity of the container's contents as ammunition for Israel was uncertain, as well as the specific type of armament it may have contained. The unions kept mum regarding the supposed contents of the consignment.

"We cannot permit war supplies to be exported from the Piraeus port to fuel the genocide against the Palestinian population," stated Markos Bekris, the leader of the ENEDEP union representing port laborers. Protesters echoed with calls for "Freedom for Palestine!" and defaced the container in question with graffiti reading "Murderers out of the port." According to the union, the container remained unloaded on the ship.

