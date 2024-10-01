Potential Shift in Classification: Cannabis Could Be Recategorized as Less Hazardous Substance. Crucial Details to Consider:

Editor's note: The podcast "Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta" delves into the medical science behind various life mysteries. Check out the episodes here.

(CNN) — Cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, has been on a journey towards legal recognition in the United States. It might soon hit a significant milestone: reclassification. That's the technical term for transferring it to a less risky category, which will lessen some federal restrictions.

Cannabis was prevalently used as medication in the 1800s and early 1900s. However, its use was essentially outlawed in 1937 through the passage of the Marihuana Tax Act. Since 1996, marijuana has become available in most states for medical or recreational use by adults.

However, at the federal level, things are different. Currently, cannabis falls under Schedule I drugs, as per the Controlled Substance Act, alongside substances like heroin and LSD. Schedule I drugs are known for their high abuse potential and lack of recognized medical use. The US Department of Justice is considering relocating cannabis from a Schedule I to a less restrictive Schedule III drug.

The process of reclassifying cannabis is intricate. In 2022, President Biden petitioned for the shift, requiring involvement from multiple federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services. The latter agency discovered "credible scientific backing" for cannabis's medicinal use in treating specific conditions, such as chronic pain.

Dr. Staci Gruber, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston, who specializes in cannabis's effects on the brain, believes in its potential medical usage.

"At this point, there's plenty of evidence suggesting that for certain individuals with specific pain types, certain cannabinoids work fairly well," Gruber stated in a recent conversation with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his podcast, "Chasing Life."

You can listen to the podcast's entire episode here.

So, what implications would cannabis's reclassification have for the average American? Gruber shares five key points about cannabis's potential reclassification.

1. Don't expect substantial changes at the consumer level

The DEA has arranged a public hearing on December 2, which will involve experts and stakeholders discussing the proposed change.

Should reclassification occur, to an extent, cannabis regulation might still be in effect.

"A single letter makes all the difference: REclassification is not DEclassification," Gruber wrote in an email. "While reclassification will have tax implications for the industry and change the administrative burden for researchers, it probably won't significantly impact consumers and patients."

She explained that cannabis would still not be available over the counter or at a general store as a Schedule III substance.

2. Conduct thorough research

Be transparent about your intentions and then select a product that aligns with those objectives.

"Be honest with yourself: ensure you understand what you aim to achieve with cannabis/cannabinoids before you purchase something," Gruber advised, who is also the director of the Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Core and the Marijuana Investigation for Neuroscientific Discovery Program at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.

For example, would you want to use cannabis for medical purposes, recreation, or a combination of the two?

Selecting the appropriate product with a goal in mind will influence your experience, whether it's a clinical advantage or a side effect.

3. Verify and trust

Ensure you are aware of exactly what is included in the product you are purchasing.

"Buyer beware," Gruber said. "Know what you are looking for in a product, and rely less on product labels – ask for certificates of analysis (COAs) for the products you're interested in to confirm exactly what is present in the product and in what quantity."

She suggested using independent laboratory analyses.

4. Age counts

Consider your age — it matters.

"Cannabis carries higher risks for children/adolescents, especially those exposed to larger amounts of THC and high potency products during critical brain development," she said.

On the other hand, old adults with slower metabolism may also be sensitive to cannabinoid products. "But many adults experience unique benefits from cannabinoids," she pointed out.

Regardless of age, cannabis use has been linked to potential health risks.

5. Self-awareness

Take into account your personal and medical history.

"Each of us is unique," Gruber said. "People are likely to react differently to cannabis and cannabinoid products."

She explained that individual responses depend on a variety of factors, including the compounds present in the product, how the product is consumed, previous cannabinoid experiences, the consumer's age, metabolism, use of other substances, genetics, and family history of certain conditions.

Another vital factor is the use of conventional medications. "Drug-drug interactions are a potential issue as cannabinoids, particularly CBD, when used orally, can influence liver enzymes and raise or lower serum levels of other medications," she said.

Lastly, Gruber emphasized, "Bear in mind, indulging in cannabis for medicinal purposes isn't about getting high or experiencing alterations. Pay attention to the THC levels, and commence your treatment by starting low and gradually increasing."

These five tips should shed some light on what rescheduling cannabis is all about. Don't miss out on the whole episode by clicking here*. Get ready for an intriguing debate on brain functioning between two skilled neurosurgeons, Dr. Sanjay Gupta from CNN and Dr. Theodore Schwartz from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, on the following episode of Chasing Life podcast.

CNN Audio's Jennifer Lai played a significant role in this report.

The reclassification of cannabis could potentially lead to less federal restrictions and a shift in its medical recognition, as credible scientific evidence supports its use in treating specific conditions like chronic pain. Maintaining good health and wellness involves being aware of the potential risks and benefits of using cannabis, such as conducting thorough research, verifying and trusting the product's contents, considering age, and being mindful of personal and medical history.

Read also: