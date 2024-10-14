Potential Risks from Cleaning Products, Approaching Freezing Temperatures, and Our Highly Sensitive Nose: A Recap of Today's News

👋 Hey there, 5 Things PM! Huzzah, it's autumn at last! Grab your coats and scarves, 'cause millions in the USA will feel their first chill from a surge of Canadian air this week, dropping the temp like a bad breakup.

What else did you miss in this hectic day?

5 things

1️⃣ Toxic household: Those common cleaning supplies under your sink? They could be harming you. Over 2,000 products were flagged by the Environmental Working Group for potentially harmful substances, linked to health issues like asthma, chemical burns, and even cancer risks.

2️⃣ Supernose: Think your sniffer isn't that special? Think again. A new study uncovered that the human nose can identify odors with an astonishing speed and sensitivity akin to our brain perceiving colors.

3️⃣ Saviors for caregivers: Juggling an aficionado's life with taking care of an elderly parent or ailing loved one? It takes a toll. Find out how companies can lend a helping hand.

4️⃣ Eternal rest: Archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old burial site in Petra, Jordan, accompanied by human remains and ancient artifacts. The spot even appeared in the movie, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

5️⃣ Canuck Thanksgiving: It's autumn feasting in Canada – turkey, mashed taters, the whole shebang. But since Canadians celebrate their harvest festivities mid-October, what's up with that? A history lesson is in order.

Watch this

🐼 Panda diplomacy: New homes are being readied for 2 adorable giant pandas coming from mainland China to the Smithsonian National Zoo in DC. Check out the move in this exclusive CNN footage.

Top stories

• NASA mission: Setting sights on a potentially habitable ocean world• Sexual assault allegations: Curtains for Diddy as 6 more lawsuits accuse the rapper of misconduct• Hardware shakeup: True Value files for bankruptcy and sells off to a competitor

Water cooler talks

❄️ Snowball fight: Bath and Body Works apologized for selling candles that looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods. Oops.

Photo-worthy moments

🦓 Rare desert flooding: Stunning images show gigantic lakes forming in the Sahara Desert, a sight rarely experienced in decades.

Celebrity corner

🎷 Love's song: After a 18-year hiatus, Oscar winner and crooning sensation, Jamie Foxx, returned to the stage – for an extremely moving reason.

Baseball bliss

⚾ Dazzling defense: The Los Angeles Dodgers made playoff history by executing a stunning 9-0 win against the New York Mets in the NLCS opening game.

Quiz time

🌪️ Why did federal aid for Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina get suspended?[Answer below]

Warm fuzzies

🚿 Ending on a high note: Can living at an ultra-exclusive luxury leisure destination extend your lifespan? The jury's still out, but it's a popular trend among luxury resorts and elite spas.

That's a wrap

👋 See you tomorrow.

Answer to quiz:

D. Threats directed at FEMA workers.

Editors' Note by CNN:

5 Things PM is brought to you by the CNN team – Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce, and Kimberly Richardson. 📧 Subscribe to CNN newsletters for more.

We've had a busy day, haven't we? Us included. The news about harmful chemicals in household cleaning products was eye-opening.

Speaking of us, did you know that our noses are quite remarkable? They can identify odors at an astonishing speed.

Read also: