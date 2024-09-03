- Potential Relocation of Bremen Keita to Turkey

It seems like Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, who parted ways with Bundesliga team Werder Bremen, might be heading to Turkey. As per news reports, Basaksehir, a team competing in the Turkish Super Lig, has expressed interest in recruiting the 29-year-old foreign talent. Keita's contract with Bremen is still valid until 2026. The Turkish transfer market remains active until September 13.

Werder Bremen appears to have no intentions of retaining Keita, who joined them last year as a free agent from Liverpool, and is presently practicing independently with the Green-Whites. Last season, he managed to play just 107 minutes for the Bundesliga outfit. In April, the club suspended him until the end of the season for his refusal to substitute during the trip to face Bayer Leverkusen. A comeback to the Bundesliga squad was out of the question during the summer.

Despite leaving Werder Bremen, Naby Keita continues to hold a significant place in the German Bundesliga, having made his name with RB Leipzig before joining Liverpool. It's important to note that Keita's impressive performances in the Bundesliga led him to gain interest from multiple European clubs, including those in the Turkish Super Lig.

Read also: