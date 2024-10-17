Potential insufficient funds might serve as a significant contributor to the labor action.

In the approaching days, ATM users might encounter an empty wallet situation: Employees of cash delivery services are planning a two-day nationwide strike. As per industry sources, normal supply of ATMs is expected to return within a week following the strike period.

As per union Verdi, the scarcity of cash at ATMs could become evident in the coming days, owing to a nationwide strike by employees in cash transport companies, occurring days prior to the weekend. Since early morning, employees in multiple federal states have commenced a strike in their respective companies. A Verdi spokesperson in Schwerin commented, "We started at multiple locations between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m."

Consequently, very few cash delivery tours have commenced as of now. "The few tours present will be felt in the next few days," mentioned the spokesperson. The negotiations between employers and the union are scheduled to continue until Friday in Munich.

From the Federation of German Cash and Valuable Services (BDGW) perspective, this pre-strike absence does not signify a regular strike; rather, it's viewed as a "serious intent to harm the industry" stated chief negotiator Hans-Joerg Hisam. According to Himas, every business, bakery, and customer switching to electronic payments as a consequence of these excessive strikes constitutes a loss for the industry's survival. Finding an agreement remains elusive for BDGW.

Some ATMs more bountifully stocked

Given the warning strike's duration, lasting till 11:59 p.m. Friday, and the fact that Saturday and Sunday are not regular working days for the industry, Verdi anticipates the repercussions to be felt until mid-week. "It takes one or two days for things to regulate again." Cash deficiency is indeed plausible. BDGW, too, acknowledges that the warning strike could potentially affect cash availability, provided high strike participation.

However, customers and service providers have jointly prepared, such as by stocking ATMs at heavily trafficked locations more generously. Regardless, the extent of the warning strikes is substantial. If a nationwide strike is declared, it differs drastically from a warning strike, limited to a few hours and not two days prior to the weekend, mentioned BDGW spokesperson Silke Zöller.

The underpinning for the warning strike is the collective bargaining and wage negotiations for around 10,000 employees nationwide. According to Verdi, BDGW presented an unacceptable offer in the second round of negotiations. Even after subsequent multi-day warning strikes, no improved offer was tabled.

Verdi demands that all overtime beyond eight hours per day be compensated with an overtime premium. Additionally, it demands a uniform vacation and Christmas bonus, equaling half a month's gross salary for each, and a 31-day vacation allowance based on a 5-day week for all employees. On top of that, Verdi demands significantly higher wages - up to 23 euros per hour in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony.

