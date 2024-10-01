Skip to content
Potential imminent land-based assault by Israel in Lebanon might be imminent.

Tank deployments in the northern region of Israel
Intensifying indications suggest an impending Israeli Army ground invasion in Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared the initiation of a fresh phase in the conflict against Hezbollah. Despite US President Joe Biden advocating for an immediate ceasefire, the Pentagon dispatched additional troops and fighter jets to the Middle East region.

News outlets like "Washington Post" and CBS News reported on the potential imminence of the operation, citing an anonymous US government source indicating Israeli plans reported to the US. The invasion could commence within a short span.

Biden did not openly affirm the reports, saying during an interview, "I know more than you think. And I'm supportive of them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now." Consequently, the US Department of Defense announced the transfer of several thousand troops to the Middle East, with a mission to provide security and defend Israel, if necessary. The deployment includes various fighter jet squadrons, such as F-15E, F-16, A-10, and F-22.

"Beginning of the new offensive against Hezbollah"

Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant also proclaimed the beginning of a new offensive against the Hezbollah terror organization. In a statement, his office asserted, "The new offensive against Hezbollah begins soon." Gallant made these remarks in a meeting with regional government leaders in Northern Israel. The objective of this new phase is to facilitate the return of evacuated Israelis from the border region.

About a year after the commencement of the conflict in Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army initiated a substantial military operation in Lebanon last week, and has since executed extensive aerial bombings targeting the Hezbollah militia stationed there. One of these strikes, on Friday, reportedly resulted in the casualties of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and senior members.

Gallant later denied that Nasrallah's death marked the conclusion of the confrontation against the Iran-sponsored militia. "All resources will be utilized," Gallant mentioned, implying that if needed, beyond the air force, the navy, and ground forces would also be engaged. This fuelled anticipation of an imminent Israeli ground invasion in Lebanon.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating situation in Lebanon and called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Recognizing the potential impact of the conflict on regional stability, the European Union urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and pursue a diplomatic resolution.

In response to the developments, the European Union foreign policy chief met with Israeli and Lebanese diplomats to discuss potential avenues for de-escalation and conflict resolution. The European Union also proposed providing humanitarian aid to the affected civilians in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of upholding international humanitarian law during times of conflict.

