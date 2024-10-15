potential for organ donation during cardiac arrest procurement

The FDP in Germany's parliament is pushing for a change in organ donation requirements. They suggest expanding the definition of death as a prerequisite for organ removal, making cardiac arrest an acceptable basis for organ harvesting, alongside the current requirement of brain death. This reform could potentially increase the number of donors, according to Katrin Helling-Plahr, the FDP's legal expert. She mentioned this to the Welt newspaper. It also maintains the individual's right to self-determination regarding their own end-of-life decisions. The party is expected to release a position paper on this soon.

Individuals could express their wishes for organ donation in an extra optional field of the organ donor registry or on organ donor cards. Andrew Ullmann, the FDP's health policy spokesperson and university professor in Würzburg, explained to the Welt newspaper that there isn't a universally accepted standard for determining death.

Cardiac death is easier to confirm

Death following sustained cardiac arrest is equivalent to brain death. However, Ullmann pointed out, cardiac death is easier to verify and is just as secure. The process of confirming brain death is extensive and reduces the number of potential donors right off the bat.

There's a critical need for organs like kidneys, livers, and hearts for seriously ill patients. Last year, 965 people donated one or more organs posthumously, according to the German Foundation coordinating Organ Transplantation. Nevertheless, 8,400 people are still waiting for donations. For a donation to be valid, two independent medical experts must confirm the brain death of the deceased person.

The FDP's proposal for organ donation reform could potentially have implications beyond Germany, as the European Union may need to consider these changes if they are implemented successfully. The European Union has regulations regarding organ donation and transplantation, so any changes in Germany's law might require adjustments at the EU level.

Furthermore, as the FDP advocates for expanding organ donor eligibility, there could be a ripple effect within the European Union, as other member states might adopt similar measures to increase organ donation rates.

