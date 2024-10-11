Potential fire risk associated with these vacuum cleaners.

Everyone isn't thrilled about chores, so it's crucial that the equipment utilized for them operates seamlessly. Take vacuum cleaners, for instance. Yet, there can be hidden dangers as well. This is shown by a recall due to the potential for fires from the batteries.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are space-saving, always ready to use, and free from the trouble of cord tangles. However, other issues can crop up. For example, the company, Versuni, which sells household appliances under the Philips brand, is recalling certain batteries from the Philips 2000 and Philips 3000 cordless vacuum cleaner series. This is reported by Stiftung Warentest.

"An investigation following a few consumer incidents has identified a weakness in the battery of the product," the company's press release states. In very unusual cases, these batteries could overheat and potentially catch fire "if they are subjected to a heavy drop or a series of impacts." The affected cordless devices have been on sale since November 2023. The recall affects batteries with a serial number between 2328 and 2423. The number can be found on the type plate of the battery behind the label S/N. Consumers can check on the recall website whether their battery is affected and, if necessary, register for an exchange. Versuni has stated that it will replace the batteries free of charge.

For any queries, the Versuni customer hotline is available at: +49 40 34 97 87 77.

Avoid using affected vacuum cleaners

Customers who have a cordless vacuum cleaner from the 2000 or 3000 series with an affected battery at home are asked by the company to:

stop using the vacuum cleaner and remove the power plug from the charging station.

discharge the battery by running the device until it runs out of power.

then remove the battery from the vacuum cleaner, store it dry in a plastic bag, and discard it properly through a local waste disposal service for electrical devices.

Stiftung Warentest regularly tests vacuum cleaners. Drop tests are not part of the investigation. Nevertheless, the testers advise handling vacuum cleaner batteries with care and, if possible, avoiding dropping them.

