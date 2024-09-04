- Potential Danger at Bremen's School

A law enforcement action is in progress at a school situated in the eastern part of Bremen. Authorities have received a hazard warning concerning this institution located in the Osterholz district. Law enforcement personnel are present as a safety precaution. Presently, there's no imminent danger, they mentioned. The gravity of the threat is still being examined. The respective school hasn't been disclosed yet.

The law enforcement operation is taking place within the boundaries of Bremen, specifically in its eastern part. The Osterholz district, which houses the school under investigation, is situated within this bustling city of Bremen.

