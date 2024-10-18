Potential Brombeer Coalition in Thuringia without a consensus on the Ukraine conflict

19:17 Putin Slams Ukraine for Lacking Negotiation WillingnessPutin blames Ukraine in its conflict with Russia's war, accusing it of lacking negotiation readiness. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes demands but fails to propose any solutions, claims Putin at a meeting with media representatives in Moscow before the BRICS summit next week. Furthermore, Zelenskyy has signed a decree banning negotiations with Russia.

19:46 Elderly Exodus from Kupyansk: "Either We Leave or We'll Be Killed Here"In the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk, the elderly and infirm are the last holdouts, until now. However, due to an order from the Oblast of Kharkiv, they are being evacuated. The people struggle to survive independently and require aid during their flight.

20:35 Questionable Video Shows North Korean Soldiers in Russian UniformsThe Ukrainian government has released a video supposedly showing North Korean soldiers distributing equipment in Russia. The almost 30-second clip was posted by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, which falls under the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.

As per South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed around 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid in the attack on Ukraine. The North Korean soldiers are reportedly housed in Russian military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk and are provided with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification papers. They are attempting to conceal their identity as North Korean troops, the intelligence agency claims. Meanwhile, NATO is investigating reports of North Korean troops being used in Russia's attack on Ukraine.

CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia are Closer Politically Following Talks - One Controversial Topic Was Avoided by Potential Coalition Partners of a "Blackberry Coalition". The exploratory results presented in Erfurt by the three parties include a mention of the topic of peace in Europe and the Russian attack on Ukraine. It has been agreed that there will be a section in the preamble of a possible coalition agreement of the three parties on this issue, said the parliamentary business manager of the BSW faction, Tilo Kummer.

18:48 Berlin Attempts to Clarify Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons RemarksThe German government is trying to clarify remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the possibility of Kyiv obtaining nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied. Zelensky pointed out at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday that Russia was violating the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which Ukraine agreed to relinquish its nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees of its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russia, as stated by government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. "We witness Russia failing to uphold its commitments daily," Büchner said. Zelensky suggested at the EU summit that Ukraine might pursue nuclear weapons as a deterrent if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be part of an alliance," Zelensky said. "We know of no alliance as effective as NATO," he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Zelensky's remarks as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry at 17:33).

18:12 Biden Warns of Difficult Winter for UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden highlighted the importance of close cooperation between their countries regarding Ukraine policy. "We have a difficult winter ahead, and we must not let up, must not tire," Biden said. "We must maintain our support. We must keep going until Ukraine gets a fair and sustainable peace," he added. "We stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated. He cannot outlast this war," Scholz said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden thanked Scholz for his commitment in supporting Ukraine and called Germany "the closest and most important ally of my country." Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the transatlantic relationship, which he said had reached a new level under Biden.

17:33 "Dangerous Provocation": Putin Responds to Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons RemarksPutin has dismissed Zelensky's remarks regarding Ukraine obtaining nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO as a "dangerous provocation". "This is a dangerous provocation. There will be a corresponding response to every step in this direction," the Russian leader told foreign journalists. Putin expressed uncertainty about Ukraine's ability to develop a nuclear weapon but added, "It's not difficult in the modern world." He emphasized that "Russia will under no circumstances allow this to happen". Zelensky had hinted at the EU summit that Ukraine might pursue nuclear weapons as a deterrent if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be part of an alliance," Zelensky said. "We know of no alliance as effective as NATO." After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to give up the nuclear weapons on its territory as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Skips G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroVladimir Putin will not join the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro this November, as per his statement during a virtual press conference in Moscow. He's aware of the international scrutiny on Russia due to the ICC's arrest warrant against him personally. Putin questioned the need to attend, stating, "Why should I travel there and potentially disrupt the proceedings?" He assured that Russia would be adequately represented at the assembly of the 20 leading industrial and developing economies in Brazil. Putin has often represented Russia at the BRICS meetings, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taking his place recently. The BRICS summit in Russian city Kazan, along with other nations, is considered Russia's significant foreign policy event of 2023. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, accusing him of war crimes, including the deportation of Ukrainian children in the Ukraine conflict.

16:19 Russian Army Reports Progress in Kursk RegionThe Russian military claims to be gradually regaining control of Ukrainian-held villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces apparently withdrew from the village of Ljubimowka due to fear of being trapped, fleeing towards safety. State-owned Russian news agency TASS reported this, citing sources in Moscow. The retreating Ukrainian forces were reportedly targeted by Russian drones dropping grenades. The retreat occurred close to Tolsty Lug. Moscow-based Telegram channel Mash reported heavy casualties for the Ukrainian side, estimating around 50 deaths and several prisoners. At present, these claims remain unverified. The Ukrainian administration has yet to confirm any such information.

15:43 Ukraine Recovers Largest Number of Soldiers' Remains Since War's BeginningUkraine has recovered the remains of numerous soldiers killed while fighting Russian forces, primarily in eastern Ukraine. The Coordination Staff for War Prisoners Issues in Kyiv reported receiving 501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Most of the remains were returned from Donetsk, where Russian forces are currently advancing. After identification, the remains will be delivered to the families, according to the staff's announcement. The exchange of remains and prisoners is one of the few areas where Kyiv and Moscow still cooperate. This is the single largest recovery of fallen Ukrainian soldiers since the Russian invasion commenced in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Investigating North Korean Troop Support to RussiaNATO is looking into allegations of North Korean troops supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, following a meeting of alliance defense ministers, said they cannot confirm the active involvement of North Korean soldiers but are collecting evidence from Indo-Pacific partners. Rutte warned that the situation may change, since North Korea has previously aided Russia's attack on Ukraine. South Korea's president, Yoon Suk Yeol, had previously suggested that North Korea might have sent troops to Russia. Intelligence sources indicate that a total of 12,000 soldiers are planned for deployment (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also suggested the possibility of around 10,000 North Korean soldiers joining Russia's Ukrainian conflict side.

14:50 Unidentified Aircraft Triggers Alert on NATO's Eastern Frontier

NATO accuses Russia of violating airspace again. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aircraft entered the airspace of NATO member Romania, bordering Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Both Romanian authorities and the SACEUR responded promptly, Rutte said at a press conference following an alliance meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also blamed Russia for the airspace violation (see entry at 08:27).

According to Romanian sources, Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jets were prepared for intervention before the aircraft crossed the border. Additionally, Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed, but the pilots did not have to act. The aircraft disappeared from radar 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace, with suspicions of it possibly being a runaway Russian drone. The fighter jets failed to establish visual contact and recovery efforts turned up no debris. Citizens were advised to seek shelter as required. The unidentified aircraft penetrated around 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Countries as Global Economic Drivers

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to BRICS nations as the primary drivers of global economic growth. "Our BRICS nations are practically the engines of global economic advancement," Putin stated ahead of hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He expressed optimism in forming a strong counterbalance to the West in international politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the BRICS group.

13:59 Canada Enhances Military Assistance to Ukraine

Canada is offering additional military aid to Ukraine. Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military package worth approximately 43 million euros in Ottawa, including small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Canada has also earmarked funds for training Ukrainian forces. This military support is part of Canada's pledged financial assistance totaling roughly 334 million euros, announced in July.

13:45 NATO Unable to Validate North Korea Troop Involvement in Russia's War

NATO hasn't verified South Korean claims that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. As stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, this is the current stance, but it's subject to change. NATO is currently communicating with South Korea to collect all possible data. According to South Korean intelligence, around 1,500 North Korean troops have been dispatched to Russia to back Russia's offensive against Ukraine. Previously, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing intelligence, that North Korea plans to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front line. Russia has contradicted these reports, denying that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin underestimated"Chancellor Scholz, during Biden's visit, underscored the shared responsibility for peace. "Our stance is unequivocal: We'll support Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we make sure that NATO isn't drawn into the conflict to prevent it from escalating into an even greater disaster," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility weighs heavily on us, and no one can strip us of it." Scholz reaffirmed: "We'll stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin underestimated; he can't wait out this war."

13:09 South Korea's intelligence agency: 1500 North Korean soldiers already in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency has verified reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia. According to the National Intelligence Service, North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to aid Russia's attack on Ukraine. The agency reported that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia by a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang intended to dispatch "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the front line, which had already left North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian city Kupyansk to be evacuatedUkraine is initiating the evacuation of the besieged city of Kupyansk in the northeast of the country. Around 10,000 people need to be moved from the city and three adjacent communities due to continuous Russian attacks, the regional governor explained. On Tuesday, authorities had cautioned that constant shelling made reliable water and electricity supplies unattainable.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea sends soldiers to RussiaAccording to South Korean reports, North Korea is dispatching troops to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. 12,000 soldiers, including specialized units, reportedly left North Korea, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also conceded in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials that North Korea had sent troops to Russia, posing a serious security risk "not only to our nation but also to the international community." However, the presidential office did not reveal details on when or how many North Korean soldiers were dispatched to Ukraine or their intended function. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated on Thursday: "We know from intelligence sources that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Must Not Relent" US President Biden, during his state visit to Germany, advocated for continued support of Ukraine. "We must not relent. We must sustain our support," Biden said at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden commended Germany's political leadership, stating it was astute enough to recognize Russia's invasion as a turning point in history, an assault on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the US have supported the valiant people of Ukraine, Biden declared, and will continue to do so until a just and sustainable peace is viable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Your Leadership Federal President Steinmeier honored outgoing US President Biden with the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance had grown stronger and our partnership had grown closer than ever, Steinmeier said according to the speech script. Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, he said that Putin had believed the West was weak and could be split. However, the opposite occurred: NATO had grown stronger and more united than ever, and this was particularly due to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier referred to it as a "historic stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration on our side during this most perilous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The last two years had demonstrated that America was the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO was the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, Russian news agency Ria reports, citing a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry. The summit will take place next week, from Tuesday to Thursday, in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most crucial political event of the year, aiming to illustrate that he is not isolated on the international stage due to Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

22:26 Nearly Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee in Europe Plans Permanent Exile Nearly every fourth Ukrainian refugee currently in Europe is planning to establish a permanent home abroad, as revealed by a June survey conducted by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Approximately 35% of these refugees hope to return to Ukraine once it becomes safe again, while only 4% are eager to return regardless of the security situation. A worrying 10% have already returned to Ukraine, with another 25% remaining undecided. According to Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing, the duration of the conflict is a crucial factor, with the likelihood of envisioning a future outside of Ukraine increasing as the conflict persists.

21:55 USA Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers The United States has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies accused of producing drones for Russia's war in Ukraine. This marks the first time Chinese companies specializing in developing and producing complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian firms have faced such penalties, as announced by the US Treasury Department. The alleged production of high-tech Garpiya combat drones in China has triggered these sanctions. Previously, American penalties were limited to Chinese companies supplying components to Russia used in weapons manufacturing. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctioned list.

21:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack with 135 Drones Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down 80 out of 135 Russian drones over the night, according to the Ukrainian air force. Fourty-four drones veered off course due to electronic interference, crashing onto Ukrainian territory. Two drones managed to infiltrate neighboring Belarus, while ten are still hovering over Ukraine.

here.

20:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Threatens NATO Ally Romanian airspace was breached by an unknown object last night, leading to the deployment of four fighter jets. The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that a small object emerged from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. No visual contact was established, and the radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, causing the alert to be lifted. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Russia of violating airspace once again, stressing its strong opposition to such reckless actions.

19:41 ISW: Russians Advancing at Kursk Front The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that Russian forces appear to be making progress in the Kursk border region, as reported by their analysis. Geolocated images suggest that the Russians are advancing in the western front area, near southern Korenevo. The fighting continues near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

18:57 Ukraine Endures Massive Drone Attack Russia is reportedly engaged in a large-scale drone attack, according to Ukrainian sources. The Ukrainian air force issued warnings throughout the night about drone incursions in various parts of the nation. The military administration of Kyiv reported in the morning that this was one of the most extensive drone attacks targeted at the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine to date. The military claimed to have intercepted all drones heading towards the capital. The attack on Kyiv lasted more than four and a half hours, leaving casualties and damage unaccounted for.

18:40 Ukraine Conflict Central Focus of Biden-Scholz Meeting US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today, with discussions centered around supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia. According to the White House, a quadrilateral meeting between Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also planned, with Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts on the agenda.

18:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Conducts Readiness Exercise The Russian state-run news agency RIA reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are assessing the readiness of their unit stationed in Bologoye. This exercise involves maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

17:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Frightening" War Strategy Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" as "terrifying." Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orban wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences. Orban has been advocating for peace talks with Moscow and has visited both Kyiv and Moscow without achieving significant progress.

14:26 Ukraine Denies 'BILD' Report on Nuclear Weapon Developments Following unsubstantiated reports of Ukraine's alleged plans to rearm itself with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a denial. "We reject the baseless allegations of anonymous sources in the 'BILD' newspaper concerning Ukraine's alleged intention to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Even President Zelensky dismissed these allegations during his appearance at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russian Forces Attempting to Bust Through Barriers at Chasiv YarRussian troops are attempting to push past Ukrainian barricades in the Chasiv Yar district, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, referencing the spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. There are intense skirmishes happening in the area, and where the Russians aren't making headway, they're attempting to detect vulnerabilities in the defense by conducting small-scale raids, according to Bobovnikova. The Ukrainian defense strategy revolves around cutting off Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Lifting of Restrictions on Weapon Use for UkraineThe head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has urged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to end limitations on the use of Western weaponry by Ukraine. The motivation behind this call to action is the strategy outlined by Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals are primarily targeted at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could significantly support the realization of Zelensky's strategy by lifting range restrictions and providing efficient weapons," Heusgen shared with the German media outlet. "The scheduled meeting between the US President and the German Chancellor in Berlin this Friday would provide the perfect platform for such an announcement."

23:21 Sanctions Imposed on Garpiya Drone Manufacturing Network

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate alliance responsible for producing Garpiya drones. These drones are being used in the conflict in Ukraine by Russia. The drones are developed in Russia and are manufactured with components and technology supplied by Chinese companies. The U.S. sanctions affect three companies and one individual.

Catch up on all previous developments here.

Following the text, here are two sentences that contain the word 'Military':

The Ukrainian government has accused North Korea of providing military aid to Russia in its attack on Ukraine.In response to the Russian military's advancement in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have been retreating towards safer locations.

Read also: