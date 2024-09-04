Potential Assault in Poltava Might Be Attributed to Russia's Involvement

Russia bombards the Ukrainian urban center of Poltava using missiles. This supposedly marks one of the most ferocious aerial assaults since the conflict's commencement. Russian media cites ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, stating a victory for Russia.

09:52 Ukraine discloses Russian casualty figuresThe Ukrainian Armed Forces divulges recent loss figures for Russian troops operating within Ukraine. They claim that since February 24, 2022, Russia has suffered approximately 620,350 soldiers, with a daily loss of 1,390. A report from Kyiv also reveals the destruction of seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones. Since the commencement of the large-scale attack, Russia allegedly has lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine, according to Ukraine. International estimates suggest lower casualty figures, however, also serving as minimum values.

09:21 Governor: "Dark day" for Lviv region - Death toll escalatesAs a result of Russian aerial raids on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the fatality count has escalated. Seven people, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, and other children, perished overnight, as reported by the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. "A dark day for our region," Koszyzkyj remarks, describing it as a heart-wrenching tragedy. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had posted on X about five casualties and more than 30 injuries, offering his condolences to the families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba tenders resignationUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation is to be discussed at the next legislative session, Stefantschuk writes on his Facebook page. Several other ministers previously resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations are part of a comprehensive revamp of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is predicted to be a day of dismissals, discloses the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. Thursday is reportedly going to be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "People still entangled in rubble"The Russian missile attack on Poltava is one of the deadliest solitary attacks since the war's onset, claims President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He reiterates the demand for air defense systems, mentioning that people are still trapped under the wreckage.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Looming Disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPPUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, addressed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is scheduled to visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelensky that the situation there is "very precarious" and the threat of disaster persists. The plant, which fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is currently shut down. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Dead in Lviv AttackAt least two people have perished and 19 have been injured in Russian aerial bombardments on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, stated on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Additional Support for FrontlineUkraine is looking to secure further assistance in rejuvenating its agricultural sector and mine clearance, as the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" reports, quoting a government response to a query from the Union, which the paper has accessed. This includes a funding program for agricultural land adjacent to the frontline, with the German government being asked to evaluate potential support. A safety premium for personnel would also need to be provided, and Ukraine has requested if a program for the delivery of generators funded by the Ministry of Agriculture can be extended. Furthermore, Ukraine has requested support for mine clearing in areas near the frontline. According to the German government, the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is currently involved in a project to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire Following Russian Shahed Drone Strike on LvivA fire has erupted near Lviv's main railway station following Russian airstrikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on Telegram. Two educational establishments were also damaged, with numerous windows shattered and glass littering the streets. According to Kozytskyi, several Shahed drones were deployed during the Russian airstrike. Air defense and emergency services are on the scene. The affected schools remain shut down, Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv, situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, has been targeted by attacks multiple times since the conflict's onset despite being located far from the eastern frontline.

05:29 Second Round of Airstrikes Target KyivThe Ukrainian city of Kyiv endures a second wave of Russian aerial assaults.Air defense units are put into action. Witnesses share accounts of several explosions on Kyiv's outskirts, hinting at the deployment of air defense systems. Concurrently, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv close to the Polish border. The entire Ukraine remains under air alert, as the Ukrainian air force shares updates via Telegram. In response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities, Poland activates its, as well as its allies', aircraft once again after eight consecutive days to safeguard its airspace, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Vows to Send More Air Defense Systems to UkraineIn the wake of the destruction caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden vows to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this brutal attack," Biden states. Washington will continue its military assistance to Kyiv, including extending air defense systems and capabilities essential for Ukraine's border protection. Following the attack, which resulted in at least 51 fatalities, President Zelensky reiterated his appeal to Western allies to swiftly provide Ukraine with new air defense systems and authorize the usage of already-delivered long-range weapons against Russian territory.

02:52 Kyiv Suffers from Renewed Drone AttackRussia launches another drone attack against Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are currently engaging in countermeasures against the attacks on Kyiv's periphery, the Ukrainian military shares via Telegram. No details regarding the number of drones or potential damage are available thus far. The nighttime assault is a part of the recent upsurge in Russian airstrikes against Kyiv, which have intensified recently.

01:32 Zelensky Seeks Permanent Control of Kursk TerritoriesPresident Zelensky asserts that Ukraine intends to maintain control of the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk until Russian President Putin is willing to enter negotiations, according to an NBC News interview. The occupation of these territories forms a significant part of Ukraine's "victory plan." Although Ukraine has no interest in acquiring Russian land in general, Zelensky is noncommittal about any plans for further territorial conquest. The Kursk operation was designed to remain a secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Government Officials Step DownFour government officials resign in anticipation of a cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. These resignations include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a key role in weapons production expansion, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environmental Minister Ruslan Strilets. Their future roles within the government have yet to be determined. "As announced earlier, a major government overhaul will be implemented this week," confirms David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party faction on Telegram. "We have a day of resignations scheduled for tomorrow, followed by a day of appointments the day after," Arakhamia reveals, considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Advocates Use of Long-Range Weapons Following Poltava Rocket StrikeFollowing the lethal Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges to acquire permission to utilize long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become a thing of the past if we can destroy the launching sites of the aggressors where they reside, and the Russian military airfields and their logistical support," claims Zelensky in his daily video address. According to him, the Poltava death toll has reached 51, with 271 injured. More casualties remain trapped beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has terminated the service of Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as stated in an official decree on the president's website. Olha Stefanishyna, who had served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration, has also tendered her resignation, as announced by the parliament speaker. Several other high-level officials had previously submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that these measures aim to strengthen the government. "The coming autumn will be of utmost significance. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner enabling Ukraine to achieve all the desired outcomes."

here.

21:42 Reporter from ntv in Poltava: "Locals Recount Extremely Dangerous Moment"Ukraine reports one of the most intense airstrikes since the beginning of the war. Several lives have been claimed, and countless others have been injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma, who is present at the scene, shares firsthand accounts of a tense environment and eyewitness testimonies regarding the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges that Russian soldiers have murdered more prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the shootings of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk oblast, as reported on the Prosecutor General's Telegram channel. According to the existing data, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupying forces laid them face down on the ground and instantly executed them by shooting them in the back," the office stated, referring to internet-circulated videos.

You can review all the prior developments here.

06:17 Ukraine appeals to the European Union for additional support Faced with intensified Russian attacks, Ukraine calls upon the European Union to provide further assistance in the form of military aid and assistance in mine clearance. This includes a funding program for agricultural land adjacent to the frontline and support for mine clearing in areas near the frontline.

In response to Russia's aggression, the European Union considers possible sanctions Recognizing the dire situation in Ukraine, the European Union begins to evaluate potential sanctions against Russia, aiming to curb Moscow's military actions and strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic position.

Read also: