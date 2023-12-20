Skip to content
Potato salad and sausages at Haseloff's

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff is spending Christmas with his family. "On Christmas Eve, we traditionally have potato salad with Silesian sausages," said the State Chancellery in Magdeburg when asked. "After going to church on Christmas Eve, presents are given together with...

Sausages and potato salad on a plate. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Christmas Eve - Potato salad and sausages at Haseloff's

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff is spending Christmas with his family. "On Christmas Eve, we traditionally have potato salad with Silesian sausages," said the State Chancellery in Magdeburg when asked. "After going to church on Christmas Eve, presents are given together with children and grandchildren. Presents are mainly given to the grandchildren." Goose with kale and dumplings is on the menu for the festive season.

