- Postmortem examination conducted after fire incident – no attributable blame towards others

Following a blaze at a Stuttgart eatery, numerous queries are left unanswered despite the post-mortem examination of a corpse uncovered within the remains of the structure. At this point, the only detail that's clear is the absence of signs of wrongdoing, as a police representative shared the day following the autopsy. No conclusions can be drawn concerning the deceased's identity or cause of demise. The body was unearthed during the probe on Monday.

As per police documents, the blaze ignited beneath the roof of the building during the previous night and subsequently expanded. The adjacent Italian restaurant suffered significant damage from smoke and water. The financial loss is estimated at hundreds of thousands of euros. The probe into the fire's origin continues.

Despite the ongoing investigation into the fire's origin, other potential causes remain unexplored.

