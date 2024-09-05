- Posting the MSC/HHLA decision, Verdi is now taking retaliatory actions.

Following the affirmative vote by Hamburg Parliament on the contentious involvement of the world's largest shipping firm, MSC, in the port logistics company, HHLA, the union Verdi is staunchly opposing. As per Sandra Goldschmidt, the heads of Verdi in Hamburg, "Starting from the very first day of MSC's occupation, we will relentlessly battle to safeguard every job in the port, leveraging our robust organizational presence." This cemented the belief that "corporate power, particularly shipping companies, can be counteracted solely through united, even international solidarity." This is the very essence of trade unions.

The vote saw 72 votes in favor and 33 against on a Wednesday night. The SPD and Greens hold a majority in the parliament with a two-thirds vote. However, the EU Commission approval is still pending.

The Hamburg's red-green Senate is aiming to bring MSC on board to consolidate HHLA and container handling. The city will own 50.1%, with MSC possessing 49.9%. Previously, the city had around 70%, while the rest was in public float. As a consideration, MSC intends to boost its cargo volume at HHLA terminals from next year and aims to-double it to one million standard containers per year by 2031. Additionally, MSC is planning on establishing a new German headquarters in Hamburg and enhancing HHLA's equity capital by 450 million euros together with the city.

Goldschmidt termed this as a dark day for Hamburg, labeling it as the result of shortsighted logic, which promotes location competition and outdated notions. She questioned the Senate's inability to provide answers to the port's role in the social-ecological transformation in the context of globalization and the climate crisis. Instead, she argued that the Senate was unwittingly aiding the monopoly of the world's largest shipping firm, MSC, which is notorious for disregarding employee and environmental rights.

Verdi also accused the Senate of abdicating political control over public property and critical infrastructure, as MSC will effectively have a veto power in crucial matters. Verdi is also puzzled by MSC's lack of interest in social partnership. "Furthermore, we are not merely focusing on HHLA, but also on the employees of other port companies, whom the Senate has persistently overlooked," mentioned André Kretschmar, department head for maritime economics in Verdi.

