Postal Act reform: how it will affect you in practice

Today given, tomorrow due: This assumption is soon outdated for German Post deliveries. Starting from 2025, German Post will have more time for delivery. What does this mean exactly?

Starting from 2025, German Post will have more time for the delivery of their shipments. The Bundesrat approved the reform of the postal law, which has been largely unchanged since 1997, on Friday.

What are the consequences for consumers, and how urgent mail still arrives on time - we clarify the most important questions.

What changes with the postal law reform?

Until now, there is a requirement for postal shipments that 80% of them reach the recipient at the nearest location, and 95% at the latest on the following working day after being handed in. Starting from 2025, the 80% requirement will no longer apply. Instead, 95% of the shipments must then be delivered within three working days, and 99% of the shipments should reach their destination on the fourth working day.

"The delivery time rule only considers the nationwide annual average of all shipments," says Judith Henke from the Federal Network Agency. Therefore, there is no claim that a single shipment will actually be delivered within this time frame. On the other hand, the law only sets an upper limit. Letters and parcels can therefore be on average faster in transit.

Do consumers have to plan for longer delivery times for their mail?

They will have to adjust to this. The spokesperson for the postal service stated that this is not just a precautionary measure, but "the new reality." However, the delivery times will not change suddenly, but gradually.

For which shipments do the adjusted provisions apply?

The regulations apply to both letters and parcels that are handed in at the German Post. In the parcel sector, the German Post plans to make no changes to delivery times, according to the spokesperson.

How can senders ensure their shipments arrive faster?

"The delivery time rules apply only to standard products," says Judith Henke. If consumers want to ensure that their shipment arrives faster, they must opt for the more expensive Express or Prio offers from the German Post or switch to other postal service providers that may have imposed stricter delivery deadlines, advises Julia Zeller from the Consumer Center Bavaria.

The priority mail of Deutsche Post, which guarantees delivery on the working day following submission with a high probability, is under review. According to the new postal law, this product would be subject to value-added tax. Until now, it was not, so it would have to become significantly more expensive in the future.

