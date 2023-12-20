Skip to content
Postal Act: Cabinet votes in favor of longer letter delivery times and complaints office

Consumers will have to adjust to longer delivery times for letters from Deutsche Post from next year. On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a draft law to modernize postal legislation, which was presented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. This will primarily adjust and extend the delivery times

Until now, standard letters in the universal service had to arrive the next day with a probability of 80% and 95% on the second working day. In future, there will no longer be fixed targets for the first two days. Then 95% of standard letters in the universal service should reach the recipient on the third working day and 99% must be in the letterbox on the fourth working day.

The previous targets are costly. The proposals that have now been adopted will ensure a "nationwide and affordable supply of letters and parcels to people", according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. "Superfluous night flights for the transportation of letters" would be abolished. Large parts of the current Postal Act date back to the 1990s.

The amendment, which still has to be approved by the Bundestag and Bundesrat, will also improve working conditions in the sector. For example, mandatory labeling is to be introduced for parcels weighing over ten kilograms and parcels weighing over 20 kilograms will no longer have to be carried alone. In addition, a complaints office is to be set up at the Federal Network Agency to which minimum wage violations in the sector can be reported.

