Retail trade - Post-Christmas shopping off to a slow start

Spending presents, redeeming vouchers: According to the trade association, shopping in Thuringia between the festive season got off to a slow start. "It was relatively quiet until midday," said Arnold Senft, President of the Thuringia Trade Association, on Wednesday on request. The exchange business was limited - not least because vouchers were often given as gifts, which the recipients could redeem according to their wishes. According to him, the grocery stores were particularly busy after the Christmas holidays.

"After the holidays, the fridges are empty," says Senft. Customers were also shopping for food for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

At the end of the Christmas shopping season, the retail sector drew a negative balance. According to the German Retail Association (HDE), in a survey of more than 350 companies, two thirds of retailers nationwide had complained of poorer sales than in the previous year. The Thuringian association was also rather disappointed.

The sale of New Year's Eve fireworks begins nationwide on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de