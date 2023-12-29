Warning - Possible power supply and mobile communications failures

Celle and the neighboring municipality of Winsen/Aller are warning of power supply and mobile phone network outages due to the flood situation. As the water level of the Aller is expected to rise further, flooding in built-up areas cannot be ruled out, according to the current warning page of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance on Friday evening. Fire departments, administration and aid organizations are in the process of taking measures and are constantly monitoring the development of the situation.

Source: www.stern.de