Possible illegal distribution of millions in electoral bribes

Rich tycoon Elon Musk, known for his support of Donald Trump and the US Constitution, is allegedly losing a million dollars daily to individuals who sign his online petition. This has now attracted the attention of the American justice department.

Sources from CNN and NBC claim that the Department of Justice has expressed concern over Musk's actions, hinting at potential violations of US election law. However, the Department of Justice remained silent when approached for comment.

Musk, through his organization "America PAC", announced a plan to reward a million dollars daily to a registered voter in key US states. The initiative, intended to garner support for the petition promoting 'free speech' and the 'right to bear arms', has sparked debate among legal experts.

Experts question the legality of the action.

Under US election law, it's illegal to pay citizens for voting or registering to vote. Musk argues that the million-dollar gift is merely a tool to promote the petition. However, critics like professor Rick Hasen from the University of California in Los Angeles, argue that the restricted voter participation might be construed as an incentive for registration.

The "Washington Post" reports that a group of former prosecutors and government officials have urged the Department of Justice to investigate the matter. On Saturday, Musk distributed the first million-dollar checks in Pennsylvania, a crucial state with 19 electoral votes that could sway the election.

Musk has been a financial backer of Trump and recently, the presidential candidate suggested that Musk could lead a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. Trump urged Musk to cut government spending, a frequent complaint from Musk regarding excessive regulations imposed on Tesla and SpaceX, his space ventures. With a fortune estimated at around $240 billion, derived mainly from Tesla shares, Musk is the world's wealthiest person.

