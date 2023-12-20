Skip to content
Possible explosion hazard: gas cylinder paralyzes the Murg Valley Railway

A gas cylinder has paralyzed the Murg Valley Railway for hours. The railroad line was closed for hours on Tuesday because employees of the transport company discovered a suspicious object on the open track near Kuppenheim (Rastatt district). According to initial findings, it was a commercially...

Traffic - Possible explosion hazard: gas cylinder paralyzes the Murg Valley Railway

A gas cylinder has paralyzed the Murg Valley Railway for hours. The railroad line was closed for hours on Tuesday because employees of the transport company discovered a suspicious object on the open track near Kuppenheim (Rastatt district). According to initial findings, it was a commercially available gas cylinder, as the police announced on Wednesday. It could have been lying next to the tracks for several days.

According to a spokesperson, a risk of explosion could not initially be ruled out because the cylinder was covered in stickers. According to initial investigations, however, there were no indications that the condition of the gas cylinder posed an immediate danger. It was initially unclear who could have put it there and why. The police are looking for witnesses.

Press release from the Federal Police on Platform X

