Oldenburg - Possible evacuation prepared: Dikes currently stable

The city of Oldenburg is preparing for a possible evacuation due to the flooding. The dykes are still under high pressure, the city announced on Saturday. Water levels would only drop marginally at most. So far, however, the dykes are dry and stable.

According to the information, the Achterdiek area, where the Küstenkanal flows into the Hunte, is particularly affected. "This is a precautionary measure - a concrete evacuation is currently not planned," it said in a statement. Emergency accommodation is available for affected citizens, it said. Regardless of this, access to the dykes is still prohibited.

Source: www.stern.de