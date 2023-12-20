LNG construction site - Port operator reports DUH for drone recordings

Following the publication of drone footage of the port in Mukran on the island of Rügen, the operator has reportedly filed a complaint against Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH). The drone recordings were not authorized and had taken place illegally both in the port area and in the security area, a spokesperson for the port announced on Wednesday. "We have filed a complaint with the Schwerin port security authority today."

DUH had previously published images that allegedly show that construction work for the upcoming liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was taking place on the site without prior approval. According to DUH, it has filed a complaint against the project developer, Deutsche Regas.

According to the Schwerin Ministry of the Environment, Deutsche Regas is facing a fine for an administrative offense. In the meantime, the permit for the work has also been formally approved.

