Porsche Junior Alessandro Ghiretti clinched his initial victory in a competition.

In the final race, the 22-year-old Dutchman from Schumacher CLRT was outperformed by his teammate, the Frenchman, and slid into second place. This position was enough for his teammate to clinch his third consecutive title in the international brand cup with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. He had previously won in 2020 and 2021.

However, the win in the rookie classification went to Dutchman Robert de Haan from the BWT Lechner Racing team. Prior to the eighth season race, Schumacher CLRT had already been crowned the team champion.

The outcome was decided early on in the season finale. Robert de Haan could not defend his pole position. Table leader Larry ten Voorde and Porsche junior Alessandro Ghiretti overtook him right after the start. In the sixth lap, Ghiretti passed his experienced teammate and maintained the lead until the end. "Alessandro was clearly faster than me. He did everything right today," praised Ten Voorde, who finished in second place. "When I tried to overtake him, Larry didn't unnecessarily resist. The rest of the race was almost easy for me," described Ghiretti, who remained composed despite two restarts due to safety car phases. Harry King from the UK finished third. He had a chance to take the title from Larry ten Voorde with his second season win, but admitted he lost it in the qualifying.

Robert de Haan's Triumph in Adversity

The title fight in the rookie classification was decided in the final seconds. Table leader Kas Haverkort, representing Uniserver by Team GP Elite, had to start from the last row due to a problem in qualifying. His Dutch rival and competitor Robert de Haan started from the pole position at the other end of the field. While de Haan quickly dropped to seventh place, Haverkort worked his way up with strong overtaking maneuvers until the final lap, making the title decision a close call.

However, in the final moments, the 20-year-old was involved in a collision – ends his title hopes. So, for Robert de Haan, a weekend that had gone less than optimally ended well. "That was maybe one of my worst Supercup races so far: I started from the pole position and ended up only seventh," admitted the 18-year-old. "Of course, I'm proud of the rookie title. I also learned a lot that will hopefully help me in the next Supercup season." The rookie podium was completed by Italian Francesco Braschi (Dinamic Motorsport) in second place and German Lirim Zendeli (Ombra).

The title in the 2024 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup team classification went to Schumacher CLRT. The French team competed with champion Larry ten Voorde, Porsche junior Alessandro Ghiretti, and Marvin Klein. The Frenchman also achieved a season win.

The finale of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup was an impressive experience – not just because the race remained thrilling until the very last lap. It's great to see the next generation so strongly represented and fighting for victories in our international brand trophy. Sustainability is also a topic in my board area, so I'm particularly pleased that this aspect is now receiving great attention in motorsport. The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is setting trends with the use of largely synthetically produced eFuels. My heartfelt congratulations go to Larry ten Voorde on his third Supercup title, to Rookie Champion Robert de Haan, and to Schumacher CLRT for winning the team championship," commented Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Production and Logistics. He presented the trophies together with Michael Dreiser, Head of Sales at Porsche Motorsport, and Cesar Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global.

The Triumphant Larry ten Voorde

"Winning my third title required more effort than the previous two," Larry ten Voorde said after the finale of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Monza. He had switched to the team led by French racing driver Côme Ledogar at the start of the season. "Together, we improved from race to race. Giving the title to the boys makes me incredibly proud," Ten Voorde summed up.

The 27-year-old Dutchman is the most successful European in the Porsche brand cup. Besides three titles (2020, 2021, and 2024) and 14 race wins in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, he has also won the German Carrera Cup three times and claimed the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in 2023. Ten Voorde is currently on track for another title in both series.

A decade ago, this scenario wouldn't have crossed his mind. His career was on the brink of collapse: despite his triumphs in karting, he lacked the funds to progress further. Surviving with jobs at a driver training facility, he diligently followed his mantra, "Never give up," while simultaneously pursuing studies in sports and business communication. After a prolonged hiatus, he made a brilliant return to racing. His return was nothing short of remarkable: securing the overall title in the Porsche Sports Cup Germany in 2016, followed by the rookie title in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany the next year. After debuting in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), Larry ten Voorde clinched both the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and the German Carrera Cup in 2020. He successfully defended both titles the following year, becoming the German champion for the third time in the 2023 season.

Results

8th race Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monza (I)1. Porsche Junior Alessandro Ghiretti (F/Schumacher CLRT), 14 laps2. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Schumacher CLRT), +0.555 seconds3. Harry King (UK/BWT Lechner Racing), +1.095 seconds4. Huub van Eijndhoven (NL/Uniserver by Team GP Elite), +1.373 seconds5. Keagan Masters (ZA/Ombra), +1.742 seconds6. Marvin Klein (F/Schumacher CLRT), +2.041 seconds

Final standings Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup (after 8 races)1. Larry ten Voorde (NL/Schumacher CLRT), 168 points2. Harry King (UK/BWT Lechner Racing), 145 points3. Marvin Klein (F/Schumacher CLRT), 121 points

