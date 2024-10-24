Porsche 911 GT3: The Emblem of Racing Undergoes Slight Refinement

The Porsche 992 GT3 series is getting an upgrade, but the horsepower stays the same due to emission regulations. The engineers are focusing on making the new version more agile on the track and comfortable for everyday use.

Every motorsport enthusiast knows what the GT3 signifies: the Porsche 911 in its most hardcore form, blending street performance with racing technology. When it debuted 25 years ago as the successor to the Carrera RS, Porsche wasn't expecting it to become such a beloved model. The GT3 was initially designed for motorsport homologation, but today, customers wait in line to lay their hands on one as soon as possible, with used ones often selling for more than the original price.

The engineers have been constantly refining the GT3, generation after generation, striving to make it more dynamic and precise on the track while maintaining its usability for daily drives. Power has gone up from 265 kW/360 PS to 375 kW/510 PS.

The power output stays the same - thanks to future emission regulations

The latest version, the GT3 992/2, follows this power output trend. The engineers chose not to push the power further due to future emission regulations. Adding power through turbocharging would contradict the popular naturally aspirated engine principle and high-rev concept. Electrification would just add weight, going against the GT3's lightweight philosophy. "We believe we've found the perfect balance with 510 PS and 1420 kilograms," says project leader Andreas Preuninger.

The design team faced a tough challenge. The previous 992/1 looked well-balanced and cohesive, and Porsche is known for keeping the 911 classic and avoiding unnecessary frills. But the new one needed to stand out a bit from the previous GT3. The front and rear have been revised, the headlights have been redesigned to make the additional lights in the front bumper unnecessary, allowing for larger air intakes. The rear diffuser and wing have been redesigned, with the wing now featuring angled side plates. The swan-neck mountings remain.

Suspension re-jigged

Fine-tuning is happening with the suspension. The longitudinal control arms have been given an aerodynamic profile for better downforce and more efficient brake cooling. The braking dive (antidive) has been reduced by moving the ball joints. This modification is also adopted from the GT3 RS's racing older sibling, along with its camshafts to generate better power output at high revs. Both the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and the manual six-speed gearbox have received an eight percent shorter final drive ratio. This may not make a significant difference in daily driving, but racer Jörg Bergmeister confirms that the new GT3 has improved cornering abilities, thanks to the simultaneous adjustment of the damper characteristics. The PDK-equipped GT3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 311 km/h.

With the model change, Porsche is offering new equipment options for the GT3. For the first time, the popular Touring Package is available directly from market launch. This package features a fixed rear spoiler instead of the large rear wing, with aerodynamic balance provided by a deployable spoiler, known as the Gurney Flap by Porsche.

For the interior, with the Touring Package, rear seats can be ordered for the first time. A lightweight bucket seat with a foldable backrest and a carbon fiber seat shells is new, featuring electric adjustment and seat heating. The headrests can be removed to accommodate helmeted drivers on the track.

The cockpit remains largely unchanged, with a few details improved for better visibility. The virtual round instruments have been grouped closer together, and the tachometer scale can be rotated to align the 9000 rpm limit with the 12 o'clock mark.

What's a Touring Package to one is a Weissach Package to another. Porsche is offering this package for the GT3 for the first time, designed for those who occasionally push their car to its limits on the track. Components such as the stabilizer, coupling rods, and thrust plate at the rear axle, as well as the roof, rear wing side plates, outer mirror top, and front air blades, are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). The dashboard is upholstered with a low-reflection Racetex material. A CFRP roll cage and magnesium forged wheels are also available at an additional cost.

As for pricing, it's typically "Porsche," with a starting price of €209,000 (approximately €15,000 more than the previous model). The Weissach Package costs €18,076, and a lightweight package is available for €33,867. Orders can be placed from the end of the year.

