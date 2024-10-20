Popular comedian Rosie O'Donnell addresses her child's detention.

In a rundown flat, authorities apprehend Chelsea Belle along with her infant. Dues of neglect, drug possession, and drug dealing lead to her imprisonment, subsequent release on bail, and yet another arrest. Now, her renowned adoptive parent, Rosie O'Donnell, publicly expresses her thoughts.

Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell has expressed her sentiments following Chelsea Belle's second arrest. Belle had resided in a Wisconsin jail since September 10, but her release came shortly after posting bail. However, she was taken back into custody on October 11, having violated bail conditions and facing other allegations.

O'Donnell shared an image of her daughter, captioning it, "Chelsea's making headlines – this photo is from happier times." Regrettably, the news does not come as a shock to the family: "Chelsea has been grappling with drug addiction for a decade." Everyone prays for her to conquer this "fatal condition." Belle was brought into the family by Rosie O'Donnell and her ex-spouse Kelli Carpenter as an infant.

Court documents obtained by People magazine accuse Belle of neglecting a child, drug possession, and drug dealing. Initially, THC, amphetamines, illegally obtained medication, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on her. Resisting arrest is now also under investigation. Media reports suggest Belle was cohabiting with her 11-month-old son Atlas in an environment plagued with filth and waste. Hearings are scheduled for November 4 and 7.

According to InTouch magazine, Belle initially contacted the police herself during a disagreement with her partner. However, she attempted to minimize the situation when officers arrived. Stubbornly, officers continued their investigation, discovering an unsuitable living space for children and seizing numerous drugs.

Upon her arrest, Belle was cuffed. An officer reported feeling nauseous upon entering the apartment, where they found soiled diapers, used feminine hygiene products, and dirty laundry intermingled with the trash.

