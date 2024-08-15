- Popular actress leaves "Tatort"

One of the most popular German "Tatort" teams has to cope with a significant loss. As announced by WDR on August 15th, veteran actress Mechthild Großmann (75) is leaving the crime series. In the "Tatort" from Münster, she has portrayed State Prosecutor Wilhelmine Klemm since the beginning. She will still appear in three unaired episodes of the series, after which she will no longer be part of it.

Mechthild Großmann remains faithful to acting

"When the last Münster 'Tatort' with me is broadcast at the end of 2025, I will be 77 years old, and I have no intention of stopping working. I will continue to act in theater and give readings, preferably with music," Großmann said literally in the WDR statement.

She also thanked her colleagues. "It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Christine Urspruch and Björn Meyer for many years, with Friederike Kempter and the wonderful Vadder - Claus D. Clausnitzer - and of course with Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers for 23 years. Thank you." If WDR is ever looking for someone to play a villainous murderer in the future, Großmann added that she would be available.

Since the first Münster "Tatort" of the current cast featuring Prahl and Liefers in 2002, Großmann has been a regular ensemble member. The audience loved her character, the smoking state prosecutor with a distinctive deep voice who never beat around the bush. "Dear Mechthild Großmann: Thank you for so many wonderful years of crime entertainment!" said Alexander Bickel, head of the WDR Fiction department, on the occasion of her upcoming departure.

The 46th and next "Tatort" Münster, titled "Man stirbt nur zweimal", is scheduled to be broadcast in the fourth quarter of 2024.

WDR announced that Mechthild Großmann, the veteran actress who plays State Prosecutor Wilhelmine Klemm in the "Tatort" series from Münster, will be leaving the show after appearing in three unaired episodes. WDR is a German broadcasting corporation known for producing the popular "Tatort" series.

Read also: