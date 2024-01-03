Church - Pope meets Gänswein for the first time since transfer to Freiburg

Pope Francis has received the long-time private secretary of his predecessor Benedict XVI, Georg Gänswein, for an audience in the Vatican. This was announced by the Holy See on Wednesday. It is the first official meeting between the two since the head of the Catholic Church sent the 67-year-old German archbishop to his home diocese of Freiburg. The content of the talks during the audience was not initially known.

Gänswein had already been in Rome for several days. On 31 December, he presided over a mass in St. Peter's Basilica in honor of Benedict XVI, who died a year ago. The German Pope Emeritus, born Joseph Ratzinger in Marktl in Bavaria in 1927, died in the Vatican on 31 December 2022 at the age of 95. Gänswein was his private secretary for a long time and looked after him until his death.

The relationship between Pope Francis and Gänswein has been considered complicated for some time. The pontiff sent Gänswein from Rome to Germany in mid-June - without an office. Born in the Black Forest, he is considered an arch-conservative and previously caused a stir in the Vatican with a book. He reported on his disappointment with Francis' decisions and published the content of letters, some of which were private. In public statements, he repeatedly complained that he had no tasks and no work.

Source: www.stern.de