Pope Francis receives tens of thousands of ministers from Europe

The highlight of a pilgrimage to Rome saw tens of thousands of altar servers from Germany and other European countries welcomed by Pope Francis. The head of the Catholic Church greeted the girls and boys on St. Peter's Square, where they had been waiting for hours in the summer heat. The 87-year-old wished the German participants a "good evening" in German and welcomed them. He then called for service in the Church and love for one's neighbor.

According to official figures, nearly 50,000 altar servers are still in Rome until Saturday. According to the German Bishops' Conference, around 35,000 girls and boys from Germany are participating. Others have traveled from countries such as France, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Austria, and Switzerland. Normally, such an altar server pilgrimage takes place every four years. However, the last one was in 2018 and the rhythm was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the church appointments, the trip is also an opportunity for many young participants to discover Rome for the first time. Despite temperatures close to 40 degrees, the Italian capital is currently full of tourists. Up to 40 million visitors are expected next year, when the Pope has declared it a "Holy Year".

