Pope Francis proclaims Christmas message

Pope Francis will announce his Christmas message this year on Monday (12.00 noon). From the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, the 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church will address the faithful all over the world and then give the solemn blessing "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world).

In his Christmas message last year, Francis called in vain for an end to the "senseless war" in Ukraine. This year, Christmas is overshadowed not only by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, but also by the war between Israel and the radical Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

