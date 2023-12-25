Church - Pope condemns abortions as a "massacre"

Pope Francis used drastic words to condemn abortions in his Christmas message this year.

In front of tens of thousands of believers in St. Peter's Square in Rome, the head of 1.3 billion Catholics drew a comparison between abortions and the suffering of children in armed conflicts and on refugee routes. "How many massacres of innocents there are in the world: in the womb; on the routes of the desperate in search of hope; in the lives of so many children whose childhoods are destroyed by war."

The 87-year-old, who has been at the head of the Catholic Church for more than a decade, is known as a strict opponent of abortion. He has even described abortions as murder.

Pope calls for peace in the Middle East

Pope Francis also called for immediate peace in the Gaza war and a lasting solution at the negotiating table. "I implore that the military operations with their horrific consequences of innocent civilian victims be stopped," said the head of the Catholic Church. Francis also called for peace in other conflict regions such as Ukraine, Syria and the Sahel. At the same time, he condemned the arms industry.

After his address, the pontiff gave the Urbi et Orbi blessing, i.e. to the city and the world, from the balcony of St. Peter's Square.

Source: www.stern.de