Pope Celebrates With Tens of Thousands of Ministers

A grand festival on St. Peter's Square in high summer: Francis tries to engage Catholic youth in 37-degree heat. Most of them are from Germany.

Highpoint of a Pilgrimage to RomeTens of thousands of altar servers from Germany and other European countries were received by Pope Francis as the peak of their pilgrimage to Rome. The head of the Catholic Church welcomed the girls and boys on St. Peter's Square, where they had been waiting for hours in the summer heat. The 87-year-old greeted the German participants in German, wishing them "Good evening" and welcoming them. He then appealed for service in the Church and love for one's neighbor.

According to official figures, nearly 50,000 altar servers are still in Rome until Saturday. Alone from Germany, 35,000 girls and boys are participating, according to the German Bishops' Conference. Others have traveled from countries like France, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Austria, and Switzerland.

Normally, such an altar server pilgrimage takes place every four years. However, the last one was in 2018, and the rhythm was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the church appointments, the trip is also a great opportunity for many young participants to get to know Rome for the first time.

Despite temperatures of nearly 40 degrees, the Italian capital is currently full of tourists. Next year, when the Pope has declared it a "Holy Year," up to 40 million visitors are expected.

The Catholic Church played a significant role in organizing this pilgrimage, as the altar servers came from various European countries, including Germany. The Pope, as the head of the Catholic Church, welcomed the attendees on St. Peter's Square.

