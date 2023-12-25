Pope calls for end to Middle East war in Christmas message

Francis then addressed the faithful around the world and gave the solemn blessing "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city of Rome and the world).

He called for an end to the military operations "with their appalling consequence of innocent civilian victims", said Francis in front of several thousand pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. The desperate humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip must be remedied by opening it up to humanitarian aid transports, he said.

In the long term, the Pontiff called for "the Palestinian question to be resolved through a sincere and persistent dialog between the parties, backed by strong political will and the support of the international community".

The Argentinian Pope named Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, among other conflict regions. He prayed that they would "quickly find their way back to political and social stability". Francis also wished "peace for Ukraine", where the predominantly Christian Orthodox Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on December 25 for the first time this year instead of January 7. Francis also included the people in the two hostile Caucasus states of Armenia and Azerbaijan in his prayers for peace.

In his Christmas message last year, Francis called in vain for an end to the "senseless war" in Ukraine. This year, Christmas is overshadowed not only by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, but also by the war between Israel and the radical Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

