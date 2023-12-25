Urbi et Orbi - Pope calls for end to Middle East war in Christmas message

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis called for immediate peace in the Gaza war and a lasting solution to the Middle East conflict at the negotiating table. "I implore that the military operations with their horrific consequences of innocent civilian victims be stopped," said the head of the Catholic Church in front of tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in Rome on Monday. Francis also called for peace in other conflict regions such as Ukraine, Syria and the Sahel. At the same time, he condemned the arms industry.

After his speech, the head of a total of 1.3 billion Catholics gave the Urbi et Orbi blessing, i.e. to the city and the world. Prior to this, Francis had already drawn attention to the fate of people in the Middle East during Christmas Eve mass.

Christmas is being celebrated very quietly in the Holy Land this year due to the war in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. There are hardly any tourists in Bethlehem in the West Bank - according to tradition the birthplace of Jesus Christ - or Jerusalem.

In his address, the Pope said: "Do not continue to incite violence and hatred, but bring the Palestinian question to a solution. Through a sincere and persistent dialog between the parties, supported by a strong political will and the support of the international community." At the same time, he demanded that Hamas release all hostages. Francis described their attack on Israel on October 7 as "despicable". He called on Israel to allow more aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

The Pontiff also addressed other conflict regions in his speech, but only relatively briefly. Regarding the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which will soon last two years, he said: "With my eyes firmly fixed on the Child Jesus, I implore peace for Ukraine. We reaffirm our spiritual and human closeness to their tormented people." Francis also recalled that many conflicts in the world are not given much attention. "How many armed massacres take place in deafening silence without many people knowing about them!"

Pope Francis draws a comparison between war and abortion

The 87-year-old, who has been at the head of the Catholic Church for more than a decade, also drew a comparison with abortions. "How many massacres of innocents there are in the world: in the womb; on the routes of the desperate in search of hope; in the lives of so many children whose childhoods are destroyed by war." Francis is known as a strict opponent of abortion. He has even described abortions as "murder".

In his Christmas address, the pontiff also condemned the activities of the arms industry, which profits greatly from wars and conflicts. "To say 'no' to war, you have to say 'no' to weapons," said Francis. "Because if man, whose heart is unsteady and wounded, has the instruments of death in his hands, sooner or later he will use them." The Pope spoke of "machinations of evil that oppose the divine light, in the shadow of hypocrisy and secrecy". The interests and profits of the "masterminds of wars" must be made public.

The Pope gave the blessing standing on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. He remained seated during the speech. The 87-year-old has been suffering from health problems for some time now, including a knee ailment.

