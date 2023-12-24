Pope at Christmas Mass in Rome: "Our hearts are in Bethlehem tonight"

In his sermon to around 6,500 faithful who celebrated Christmas Eve with him in Rome, the 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church made no mention of Israel or the Gaza Strip. However, he made numerous allusions to violence and war.

God does not "invade with boundless power", he does not "conquer injustice from above with violence, but from below with love", said Francis. In his weekly Angelus prayer, he had previously emphasized "that we are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war - we think of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine".

In his sermon in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis also spoke out against a culture of "consumption" and "obsession with performance", as he had done last year. The idea of God as a "powerful ruler" who is associated with "worldly success and the idolatry of consumption" is wrong, he said.

On Monday afternoon, Francis proclaimed his Christmas message, in which he usually addresses the conflicts in the world. From the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, he gives the solemn blessing "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world).

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem on the West Bank, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, Christmas is celebrated in a rather subdued mood. In view of the war between Israel and Hamas, the town council and church representatives decided to refrain from "unnecessarily festive" celebrations. The usual rush of visitors also failed to materialize.

