Pop sensation Kylie Minogue is set to visit Germany.

September saw Kylie Minogue declaring a fresh album and an international tour. The announcement left German fans disheartened as no performances were scheduled in their country. However, it seems there's a reason to rejoice now.

"It's Europe's turn!" announced Kylie Minogue today, sharing the delightful news via an Instagram video. Additional tour dates for her "Tension Tour" will now feature the Australian singer gracing stages across Europe in 2025. Two shows specifically, in Berlin and Düsseldorf, Germany, have found their place in the tour itinerary.

Mark your calendars for June 16, as Minogue will rock the UBER Arena in Berlin. On July 7, the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf will host her performance. Kicking off an hour prior to the general ticket sales, the presale begins on October 17 at 10 am.

Initially, minogue had only revealed tour dates in North America, the UK, Asia, and Australia. Starting her journey from home ground Australia in February and March, she'll kick off her tour.

Minogue eager for "wild experiences"

The announcement of her world tour coincided with the approaching release of her new album "Tension II", slated for October 18. Expressing excitement in a statement to "People" magazine, Minogue stated, "I'm thrilled to announce the tour news". Fans around the globe will be sharing "beautiful and wild experiences" with her. "I can't wait to celebrate the 'Tension' era and more."

Minogue embarked on her music career with her debut album "Kylie" in 1988. Over 80 million records sold later, she now stands as Australia's most successful female singer. Last year saw the release of her 16th studio album "Tension", featuring the Grammy-winning hit "Padam Padam". For her tour, Minogue promises, "a lot of Padaming".

Now, German fans can rejoice as they'll be able to enjoy Kylie Minogue's music live. The "Tension Tour" will include two shows in Germany, one at the UBER Arena in Berlin on June 16 and another at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on July 7.

Minogue's love for music and performance is evident in her world tour plans, which include performances not just in North America, the UK, Asia, and Australia, but also in Europe.

Read also: