- Pollutant forecast for Berlin streets started

People walking or cycling to work can now check online the expected air pollution levels along their route. The new "Digital City Traffic Platform" provides forecasts for nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollution on major roads, based on measurement data and weather predictions, as announced by the Senate Department for Transport.

"The new data platform supports the important work of our experts and provides all Berliners with a comprehensive overview of the current air quality at all times," said Transport Senator Ute Bode.

Roads with good and very good nitrogen dioxide levels below 25 micrograms per cubic meter are marked in dark and light blue. Worse levels above 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter are displayed in pink or red. Levels in between are marked in yellow.

To protect health and the environment, the EU has set certain limits for nitrogen dioxide along traffic routes. At each measuring point, for example, the annual average should not exceed 40 micrograms per cubic meter. The one-hour limit of 200 micrograms per cubic meter should not be exceeded more than 18 times a year.

