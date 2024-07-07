Soccer test matches - Pollersbeck and Ouro-Tagba out early for Regensburg

The SSV Jahn Regensburg had to substitute two new signings due to injuries in the test match against DJK Vilzing. Goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck and striker Mansour Ouro-Tagba had to leave the pitch in the 28th minute each. Pollersbeck may have injured himself without any involvement from an opposing player, while Ouro-Tagba had been fouled earlier. It was initially unclear whether this would result in longer absences. Pollersbeck had joined Regensburg from 1. FC Magdeburg, while Ouro-Tagba is on loan from 1. FC Cologne.

The Second League promotion team decided the test match against the Regionalliga team Vilzing in the end with goals from Noah Ganaus (13th minute) and Rasim Bulic (63rd minute) with a score of 2:0 (1:0). The Regensburg team had lost to the Austrian Second League team SV Ried two days prior with a score of 3:4 (0:2) after two periods of 60 minutes.

In addition to the injuries, the SSV Jahn Regensburg also faced the absence of their goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck and striker Mansour Ouro-Tagba during the test match against DJK Vilzing, both happening within the first half. Pollersbeck, who recently joined from 1. FC Magdeburg, might require an extended recovery period due to an apparent self-inflicted injury without any opposition involvement. Ouro-Tagba, on loan from 1. FC Cologne, was forced out following a foul earlier in the game. The Regensburg team, hailing from Germany, would need to adapt swiftly to these changes as they prepare for future test matches, including one against SV Ried in Bavaria. Despite the setbacks, Jahn Regensburg managed to secure a victory against DJK Vilzing, with goals from Noah Ganaus and Rasim Bulic, in a contrasting result to their 3:4 loss against the Austrian team's second league side, SV Ried.

Read also: