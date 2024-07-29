Microchips - Poll: More than a third are open to Chip-Implants

More than one third of Germans can imagine themselves getting a Microchip implanted. According to a representative survey commissioned by the Digital Association Bitkom, 35 percent of Germans are open to the technology, while two percent have already gotten a chip implant. However, 58 percent of the interviewees reject the innovative technology. The survey was conducted among 1,140 people in Germany aged 16 and above.

Medical Helper and Everyday Gadget

Chips are particularly in demand in the medical field. Among those who can imagine getting an implant, 82 percent would use it for treating serious illnesses, 79 percent for strong pains. Forty-three percent of chip enthusiasts would use it for mild pains.

Fewer people see potential for everyday tasks: 39 percent of those who expressed openness to chip implants would use them to open electronic doors, 38 percent to store personal ID or driver's license, and 22 percent for payments. Six percent would consider getting their healthcare card implanted according to the survey.

Future Vision or Horror Scenario?

While 59 percent of people in Germany currently believe that chip implants will revolutionize medicine - 41 percent consider their use unethical, and 39 percent find the idea of chip implants unsettling.

The survey conducted by Bitkom revealed that microchip implants are generating interest in German society, with 35% expressing openness and 2% already having one. In the medical field, chip implants are largely seen as a potential helper for treating serious illnesses and managing pain. However, the acceptance of chip implants for everyday tasks, such as opening doors or storing IDs, is lower, with only 39% and 22% considering it, respectively. The survey also highlighted a divide in opinions, with 41% considering microchip implants unethical and 39% finding the idea unsettling within the German population.

Read also: