Poll: More than a third are open to Chip-Implants

More than one third of Germans can imagine themselves getting a Microchip implanted. According to a representative survey commissioned by the Digital Association Bitkom, 35% of Germans are open to the technology, while further 2% have already gotten a chip implant. However, 58% of the interviewees reject the innovative technology. The survey was conducted among 1,140 people in Germany aged 16 and above.

In the medical field, chips are in high demand. 82% of those who can imagine getting an implant would use it for treating serious illnesses, 79% for strong pains. 43% of chip enthusiasts would use it for minor pains.

Fewer people see potential in everyday tasks: 39% of those who showed openness to chip implants would use them to open electronic doors, 38% to store a personal ID or driver's license, and 22% for payments. Six percent would consider getting their health insurance card implanted according to the survey.

According to Bitkom, 59% of the people in Germany currently believe that chip implants will revolutionize medicine - 41% consider their use unethical, and 39% find the idea of chip implants unsettling.

