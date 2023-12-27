Death - Politicians pay tribute to Schäuble - Wüst: "Politician of the century"

Cross-party politicians in North Rhine-Westphalia have paid tribute to the deceased former President of the Bundestag and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble. For Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Schäuble was a "politician of the century". Wüst wrote on Wednesday: "With Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany is losing one of the last outstanding politicians of German unity, and Europe is losing an honest broker for stability and solidity in the common economic area." For German Christian Democracy, Schäuble was a source of ideas, a driving force and one of the "most historically influential personalities".

As Federal Minister, Schäuble had shaped the political landscape in Germany for decades and had distinguished himself through his determination, assertiveness and clever mind, said Wüst. Schäuble's political advice, his tips and assessments were of particular importance. "Wolfgang Schäuble was a role model for me." He lived for politics. "His drive to stand up for the people was almost endless."

According to his family, Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The CDU politician had been invited as a guest speaker to the NRW CDU's New Year's reception in Düsseldorf on January 20.

SPD state parliamentary group leader Jochen Ott wrote about Schäuble on the X platform (formerly Twitter): "He was in politics for as long as I can remember. Always argumentative. Always upright. Always a democrat."

Deputy NRW Minister President and Minister of Economic Affairs Mona Neubaur (Greens) called Schäuble a controversial, independent and clever politician on X. Schäuble had shaped the country and parliamentary democracy. "We are losing an important voice."

FDP party and parliamentary group leader Henning Höne paid tribute to Schäuble as a great statesman. Schäuble had shaped the country for decades as a member of parliament, minister and president of the Bundestag, wrote Höne at X. "His astute observations and independent analyses will be missed."

Source: www.stern.de