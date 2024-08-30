Skip to content
Political representatives draw parallels between proposed smoking bans and the Holocaust.

Prime Minister Starmer of Britain proposes limiting outdoor smoking, which has garnered significant backlash. A Conservative politician stirs controversy by likening this measure to the Holocaust.

A British Conservative MP, specifically Esther McVey, has stirred up controversy by drawing parallels between upcoming stricter outdoor smoking restrictions and the Holocaust. Using a popular quote from German pastor Martin Niemöller, which includes the sentence "I wasn't a Jew," McVey posted on X.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews strongly rebuked McVey, labeling her post as "disgusting" and "unbelievably insensitive." Various individuals, including Health Minister Wes Streeting, urged McVey to take down the post. McVey, a 56-year-old who previously carried the title of "Minister for Common Sense" under former PM Rishi Sunak, countered the criticism in another X post, maintaining her stance against being "intimidated by the politically correct urban elite who intentionally misinterpret my words." She further explained it as an analogy: "Individuals who restrict freedoms begin with seemingly harmless targets."

In a different development, the newly appointed PM, Keir Starmer, has confirmed his government's intention to broaden outdoor smoking restrictions. Rumors suggest these measures might encompass prohibitions in beer gardens, around sports venues, hospitals, and even small parks. The hospitality sector has criticized these plans, warning that they could bring about the downfall of British pubs.

McVey's controversial comparison drew parallels between the upcoming stricter outdoor smoking restrictions and the Holocaust, alluding to World War II and the Second World War, as she invoked Martin Niemöller's quote. Despite the backlash, McVey stood firm, using an analogy that compared restrictors of freedoms to those who began with seemingly harmless targets, referencing World War II and the Second World War once more.

Latest