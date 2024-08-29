Political parties Green and CDU advocate for increased Islamic education in educational institutions.

Elected officials from the Green Party and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suggest increasing the focus on Islam in religious education within Germany's educational system. This proposal comes in light of the alleged Islamist attack in Solingen, which has sparked concerns about radicalization among young Muslims.

Green Party interior expert, Lamya Kaddor, advocates for amplifying these educational offerings, stating, "We need to make this more prominent," to the editorial network Germany (RND). CDU member, Serap Güler, further emphasizes the role of social media, like TikTok, in this initiative.

According to Kaddor, Islamic education may serve as a valuable tool in the transfer of knowledge, helping to combat the dangerous influence of extremist ideologies. She explains, "The purpose of religious education is to foster religiously mature individuals among children and young people."

Güler, drawing attention to the dangers of Islamist propaganda online, argues, "We must address this issue with every available means." She recommends incorporating the handling of social media into Islamic religious education. Moreover, she suggests that the state collaborate more closely with technology companies to identify and report hate preachers to security authorities.

Criticism of the current system comes from human rights activist and imam, Seyran Ateş. She contends that preventative work in Islamic religious education only succeeds if Islamic associations cease to facilitate these lessons, attributing some responsibility for radicalization to Muslim associations and clubs.

Abdassamad El Yazidi, president of the Central Council of Muslims, commends mosque communities whose educational approach embraces dialogue and respect, thus serving as a shield against any form of extremist ideology. He cautions against using anti-Muslim rhetoric from the far-right AfD party, which he believes risks eroding social harmony.

Last week, a knife attack in Solingen resulted in the deaths of three individuals. The 26-year-old suspect, of Syrian origin, had reportedly been scheduled for deportation. Preliminary investigations suggest an Islamist motive behind the crime.

