Political leaders express disparate views on public funding for broadcasting services.

Politicians are grappling with the issue of setting the broadcasting charge. They're due to cast their votes on a broad overhaul of public broadcasting by Friday. The exact outcome, particularly concerning the broadcasting fee, is up in the air. Opinions vary widely. Saxony-Anhalt and Bavaria are against any hike. Contrariwise, other regions back a rise. At present, ARD, ZDF, and Deutschlandradio's monthly subscription for households and businesses amounts to 18.36 euros.

The new subscription period commences on January 1, 2025. As per an expert suggestion, starting from 2025, households and businesses might need to shell out an extra 58 cents, bringing the monthly fee to 18.94 euros, unless they're exempt. This is in accordance with a constitutional procedure. However, achieving a unanimous agreement among the states regarding this increase by the year-end seems highly unlikely.

The Prime Minister has expressed their stance on the proposed increase in the broadcasting fee, stating that they believe it's crucial to consider the wider implications for households and businesses. Despite the expert suggestion to raise the monthly ARD, ZDF, and Deutschlandradio subscription by 58 cents from 2025, reaching a consensus among the states to implement this change before the end of the year appears challenging for the Prime Minister and their cabinet.

Read also: