Polish farmers have once again blocked a border crossing to Ukraine

According to a media report, Polish farmers once again blocked a border crossing to Ukraine on Thursday. With their protest action, the farmers want to secure state subsidies for maize and prevent tax increases.

They had initially suspended their protest at the Medyka border crossing in south-eastern Poland on 24 December following a meeting with Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski. The talks with the minister and the local governor went satisfactorily, said the leader of the protests, Roman Kondrow, to the Polsat News channel. However, they demanded a formal agreement. "We want to sign a bilateral agreement," Kondrow said at a press conference. "If something like this is reached, the protest will be suspended until the demands are implemented."

Polish truck drivers have been blocking several border crossings with Ukraine since November 6. They want the European Union to reintroduce a system of reciprocity that would oblige Ukrainian companies to obtain permits to work in the EU.

