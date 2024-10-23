Polish authorities are currently scrutinizing a situation involving an unexpected find of Bronze Age artifacts.

The revelation surfaced when images of the relics, consisting of weaponry like spearheads, bronze shield bosses, necklaces, and other items, were distributed to the Heritage Protection Department in Szczecin's Provincial Office, as stated in a police announcement released Friday.

Upon investigating, an expert in art theft traced the origin of these photos to individuals who claimed they discovered the relics abandoned outside a regional historical organization in Gryfino.

Subsequently, the historical association handed over these relics to the Szczecin Provincial Heritage Protection Office, which reported a crime related to discovering treasure without authorization.

The police reported that the treasure was obtained through illicit searches, followed by excavation, which subsequently destroyed its archaeological context, consequently rendering radiocarbon dating impossible.

They declared it as one of the largest discoveries in Poland in recent times.

Individuals responsible for this situation face a possible prison sentence of eight years, according to the police announcement.

Presently, the relics are under the custody of the Szczecin Provincial Heritage Preservation Office, which will determine their final storage location.

CNN has requested the police for their comments.

The art and historical significance of the relics were highlighted during the investigation, with experts noting the unique style and craftsmanship of the bronze shield bosses and spearheads.

The collection of relics, showcasing various art forms and styles, has attracted the attention of international art enthusiasts and museums, hoping to secure a piece of this historical find for their collections.

Read also: