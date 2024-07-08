Policewoman attacked during operation after Turkey game

After Turkey's lost quarter-final match at the UEFA European Football Championship against the Netherlands, there was a physical attack on law enforcement officers in Heilbronn, according to the police. A policewoman was pushed, the police reported. Two men were taken into custody and released after the conclusion of the investigative measures.

Despite Turkey's elimination from the tournament, there was a car procession in Heilbronn on Saturday evening and people had gathered in the city. According to the police, officers controlled two women who were alleged to have set off pyrotechnics. Two men showed solidarity with the women, as a police spokesperson stated. In spite of repeated orders, the two men refused to leave and disrupted the control measures. One of the men pushed a policewoman, the spokesperson added.

