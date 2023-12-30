Pouring - Police: Woman does not lose finger in crime after all

In the case of a severed finger of a woman in Grünberg (district of Giessen), the police no longer assume a criminal offense, contrary to initial reports. The 36-year-old accidentally cut off her little finger while playing with a knife, the police announced on Friday.

She had initially reported that her partner of the same age had cut off her finger after an argument. According to the information, however, the couple then each reported an accident in separate, consistent interviews. According to the investigators, the couple was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Wednesday.

