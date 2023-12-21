Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsright-wing extremismlkapeter beuthturn of the yearWiesbadeninternal securityextreme righthesseministry of the interiorsearch warrantpolice

Police: With search warrants against right-wing extremists

According to Interior Minister Beuth, the fight against right-wing extremism was also a focus of the Hessian police in 2023. Investigators find numerous weapons during searches.

In 2023, the police executed 118 search warrants in Hesse in the fight against right-wing extremism. Among other things, numerous Nazi devotional objects and around 120 weapons were seized, including almost 50 firearms alone. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden in a review of the "Special Organizational Structure (BAO) Hesse R". The internal police organization is part of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA).

"On the one hand, the BAO Hessen R focuses on people in the right-wing scene who are already known to the police for relevant politically motivated crimes," explained the ministry. At the same time, the scene is being further illuminated. For example, the BAO takes over certain proceedings on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons, which repeatedly lead to the discovery of right-wing devotional objects such as uniforms, helmets, books, CDs and medals.

"In 2023, the Hessian police continued to keep up the pressure on right-wing extremists", explained Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU). "The results of the searches show that the security authorities are vigilant and that consistent action is still needed against these enemies of democracy."

For example, around a dozen search warrants were executed across Hesse against suspects in the right-wing spectrum during an operation in May 2023. The 13 male suspects, aged between 15 and 75, are accused of using signs of unconstitutional organizations, incitement to hatred and offences against the Weapons Act, among other things.

In October, investigators in the Bergstrasse district arrested a 61-year-old German man. He is accused of preparing a treasonable enterprise, membership of a terrorist organization and preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state. In September, an 18-year-old suspected right-wing extremist from Hesse was remanded in custody for possible plans to carry out an attack.

Source: www.stern.de

